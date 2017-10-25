 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


OUC Sends Help To Puerto Rico

by (WMFE)

Photo: Orlando Utilities Commission

The Orlando Utilities Commission is sending workers and equipment to Puerto Rico to help restore the island’s power.

Fourteen line technicians, engineers and fleet personal are heading to Puerto Rico later this week.

Puerto Rico’s power grid was destroyed after Hurricane Maria raked across the island last month, leaving millions without power.

OUC is sending about a dozen trucks and other equipment to help restoration efforts.

All of the OUC employees going helped restore power in Orlando after hurricane Irma, and many of them have family in Puerto Rico,


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

