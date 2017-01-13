 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Otronicon Brings Tech To Orlando Science Center

Orlando Science Center visitors check out Lockheed Martin's military flight simulator at last year's Otronicon. Photo: Orlando Science Center

The Orlando Science Center kicks off its annual geek fest Otronicon, bringing STEM technology to the public.

Simulators, video games and virtual reality are taking over the floor of the Orlando science center – bringing cutting edge technology to visitors.

For more than a decade, Otronicon highlights the latest technology with the hopes of inspiring more people to get involved in the STEM industry.

Orlando Science Center’s Jeff Stanford says there’s something interesting for everyone. “Basically, we celebrate technology and how it’s impacting how we live, learn, work and play.”

Technology partners – like Disney and Lockheed Martin – will display exhibits showing how they leverage simulation technology and video game developers will talk about how they’re working to get kids interested in coding.

Stanford hopes the event inspires visitors to think about careers in the STEM field. “The big goal of the event is to engage and inspire our audience not only to see how important science and technology are to everyone’s live but to see why the skills of STEM are important skills.”

The event runs through Monday with a special adults-only experience Saturday night at the museum’s Science Night Live.


