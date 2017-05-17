 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Osceola Co. Trying To Help Residents At Troubled Inn

Some people are still living in a Kissimmee Inn without water or power. That’s according to Osceola County officials. Some residents have moved out of the troubled Heritage Park Inn.

Utility officials say management at the inn has been mum on outstanding bills. Heritage Park Inn has some 100 units. The water has been off since mid-April.

Toho Water Authority said management hasn’t contacted it about an outstanding balance of more than $19,000. Power lasted longer but was shut off Monday. The Kissimmee Utility Authority reports the past due bill is nearly $10,000.

The county said residents say they’ve been paying their rent. The dispute is over who should be paying the utility bills. The Code Enforcement Board heard about code violations Wednesday.

Osceola County Human Services staff has talked to more than 40 residents to see if they’re eligible for help through Rapid Rehousing programs. Those programs help families who are homeless with rent, deposits and case management.

The county said it usually takes 30 to 60 days to find housing for families through the program.


Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

