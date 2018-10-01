 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


ORMC Lockdown Lifted: Orlando Police Says Suspect Shot and Killed

by (WMFE)
ORMC CSI investigation continues. Photo: ORMC, Orlando Health

Orlando Police say they responded to a call from staff at the Orlando Regional Medical Center’s ER staff at 6 AM Monday. A 35-year-old white male suspect who had been transferred via ambulance told staff he had a gun and threatened to shoot.

Three officers who had arrived on the scene, fired on the man, shooting and killing him. He was unarmed.

Orlando Health says only the ER is currently on lock down as CSI investigations continue.

 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.


