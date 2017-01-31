 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando’s Bumby Birdhouse Mystery Solved

by (WMFE)
The original birdhouse that sat at Bumby and Robinson./Photo: Orange County Regional History Center

A tiny, red birdhouse sits perched between two stoplights at the intersection of Bumby and Robinson near downtown Orlando.

As you can imagine, that birdhouse has a story.

Wanting to know that story, 90.7’s Catherine Welch met up with the Orange County Regional History Center’s Whitney Broadaway at the birdhouse. It’s there that Broadaway explains how a former city employee named Aubrey Hickman told his son Jim the story about how the birdhouse came to be.


Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE. Before moving to Florida she was news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Previous roles as news director include WHQR in Wilmington NC and KBIA in Columbia MO. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors

