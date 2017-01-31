Orlando’s Bumby Birdhouse Mystery Solved

A tiny, red birdhouse sits perched between two stoplights at the intersection of Bumby and Robinson near downtown Orlando.

As you can imagine, that birdhouse has a story.

Wanting to know that story, 90.7’s Catherine Welch met up with the Orange County Regional History Center’s Whitney Broadaway at the birdhouse. It’s there that Broadaway explains how a former city employee named Aubrey Hickman told his son Jim the story about how the birdhouse came to be.