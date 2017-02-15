 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando Wants You To Help Design A New City Flag

by (WMFE)
Orlando leaders want the public to help design and choose a new city flag. Photo: WikiMedia Commons

Do you know what City of Orlando’s official flag looks like? If you don’t, city leaders say you are not alone – and that is one of the reasons they are launching a public design competition to engage the community in creating a new flag.

Starting Wednesday, residents are invited to create and submit their idea for a new design of the City of Orlando flag.

Ten designs will be selected as finalists by members of a committee of neighborhood leaders, members of the arts community, history enthusiasts, and a flag design expert.

Those ten designs will be voted on by the public, with the Orlando City Council having the final word.

The deadline for entries is March 22nd.

Information is on the City of Orlando’s website.


