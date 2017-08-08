 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Orlando Votes To Expand Renewable Energy Use Goal

by (WMFE)

Solar farm. Photo from OUC.com

The City of Orlando wants all electricity consumed within the city to come from renewable sources by 2050. The city council unanimously passed a resolution stating this goal Tuesday.

The Orange County League of Women Voters was part of the push for renewable energy. The league’s Sara Isaac said this will cut air pollution, identify Orlando as a forward thinking city, and be an economic benefit.

“Solar energy and other renewables are now, because of changes in technology and incredible drops in price, not only doable, like it’s the right thing to do, but they’re actually more affordable and getting more affordable than fossil fuel extraction and will continue to do so,” said Isaac.

The city already has a goal of powering all municipal operations with clean, renewable energy sources by 2030. City staff say the cost to install solar has dropped by more than 70 percent since 2010. They also say Orange County is one of the top counties in the state for the number of solar workers.

 


Crystal Chavez

About Crystal Chavez

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Crystal Chavez comes to WMFE from Texas Public Radio in San Antonio, Texas. She served as the Morning Edition host in the Alamo City for the past three years. Crystal also produced a weekly radio program called Fronteras, providing in-depth reporting on U.S.-Mexico border issues, immigration and changing ... Read Full Bio »

