Orlando To Host NFL Pro Bowl This Saturday

The NFL Pro Bowl will take place this weekend in Orlando for the third straight year.

The annual all-star game pits the AFC against the NFC in an exhibition game the week before the Super Bowl.

The game moved to Orlando from Hawaii in 2017. Patrick Mahomes, Alvin Kamara and Andrew Luck are expected to play.

The NFL also held community events throughout the week leading up to the game, including practices open to fans, clinics for youth football players and a Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Camping World Stadium.