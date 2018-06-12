Orlando Remembers Those Who Died At Pulse

The bells of First United Methodist Church rang 49 times as the names of those who died at the Pulse nightclub were read aloud.

Churches in all 50 states and in Puerto Rico, Canada and Ecuador also rang their bells at noon.

Click on the audio to hear the names and bells.

“I think now, for these families, it’s just such a blessing for them to know that they’re family members names are being mentioned all over the world and these bells are tolling for them,” said Robin Maynard-Harris of One Orlando Alliance.

Fred Wright was at the remembrance. He lost his son Jerry and hopes people in Orlando remember the victims for who they were.

“They were good souls, good people who went out in the night just to have a good time,” said Wright. “To be taken like that, it’s not fair.”

Scores Gather Outside Of Pulse

Scores of people visited Pulse to remember those who died there. Some were locals but others traveled from across country.

Jimmy D’Ambrosia came from Chicago, and says this is the second year he’s traveled to Florida to volunteer with the OnePULSE Foundation to honor the memories of the lives lost.

“I’ve been up here for two weeks so the last part of my stay up here was to reflect on this and to come here,” said D’Ambrosia.

Nurse Gloria Ingraham visited the Pulse memorial with her friends and fellow nurses.

“We’re trying to put a little bit of joy in it. We can’t mourn their deaths-we have to be happy and joyful of their life,” said Ingraham.

Ingraham says she’ll continue to honor the 49 victims by spreading kindness and empathy to her patients when she returns to the hospital.

A ceremony is schedule for 7 pm Tuesday at the Pulse nightclub.

Two years ago, a gunman opened fire, killing 49 and injuring more than 50 others.