Local News


Orlando Protesters Call for Justice

by (WMFE)
Orlando protesters block traffic at the intersection of Magnolia and Colonial. Photo by Renata Sago, WMFE

Carrying signs with messages like “Hands Up, Don’t Shoot” and “Black Lives Matter”, protesters chanted and stopped traffic at an Orlando intersection Thursday evening.

The demonstration follows similar protests nationwide after a grand jury opted not to indict a New York police officer in the death of Eric Garner.

Kayla Bloomer was one of more than 100 demonstrators at the intersection of Colonial Drive and Magnolia Avenue.

“Regardless of what color you are, how old you are, your gender, a country where that’s okay is not a safe country,” said Bloomer.

“I’m at an age where I’d like to start a family soon, and this isn’t the society I want it to be in.”

Joshua Walker is an activist with New Leaders Council. He said policing needs to change.

“We just watched a trial all on camera that we all saw every piece of the footage, and still nothing moved the needle so this isn’t a shock at what they do because we know that they protect and serve us, but there’s got to be some room for adjustment.”

Other protesters called attention to the Michael Brown case in Ferguson, Missouri.

A grand jury in that case also decided not to indict the officer who shot and killed Brown.

Helicopters hovered overhead, as police arrived to direct traffic and urge the protesters to move along.

Renata Sago

