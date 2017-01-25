 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Orlando Police To Get Stronger Body Armor

by (WMFE)

The Orlando Police Department is getting new body armor (Deickelbers, WIkiMedia)

The Orlando Police Department will be getting stronger body armor to respond to active shooters.
The Orlando City Council approved a $61,000 federal grant to buy 160 point blank active shooter kits. The kits include metal plates that can be added to a bulletproof vest to protect against rifle fire.

Bullet proof vests alone don’t protect against rifles. During both the Pulse nightclub shooting and Dallas police officer killings, the weapons used were high-powered rifles. During Pulse, Orange County dispatchers warned officers that the shots sounded like a long rifle and shields wouldn’t protect them.

The Justice Assistance Grant does not require matching funds. In addition, Orlando is looking to get $434,000 reimbursed from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.


Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

