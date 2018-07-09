 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando Police To Continue Testing Facial Recognition Software

(Bull-Doser, WikiCommons)

The Orlando Police Department plans to continue testing facial recognition software that tracks people in real time on city cameras.

Orlando police ran a pilot program using Amazon software called Rekignition. That program tracked volunteer officers on city cameras.

In a memo to the mayor and city council, the department says it will continue testing on volunteer police officers.

The Florida chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union has urged the city to stop using the program.

If the city moves forward after testing, the city council would have to approve a draft policy on how the surveillance software would be used.


