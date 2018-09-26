Orlando Paramedics Didn’t Go In to Save Victims of the Pulse Shooting. Here’s Why.

During the Pulse shooting in Orlando which left 49 dead and even more injured, bulletproof vests sat untouched at the Orlando Fire Department during the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Those vests could have been used to let paramedics get to victims dying inside the club.

“We didn’t have formalized training,” said Orlando Fire District Chief Bryan Davis, who was in charge of his agency’s response the night of the Pulse shooting. “We didn’t have a policy. We didn’t have a procedure. We had the equipment [bulletproof vests]. But it was locked up in EMS in a storage closet … And unfortunately, we were a day and a dollar too late. ”

In this story, Abe Aboraya, with WMFE and ProPublica will show what happened inside Pulse nightclub, and how those vests could have made a difference.

And a warning – this story, which lasts about eight minutes, contains audio from police body cameras inside Pulse nightclub. It may not be appropriate for some listeners.