 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Orlando Mayor: News Of Las Vegas Took Me Back To Pulse

by (WMFE)

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and Chief John Mina./Photo: Catherine Welch

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says news of the Las Vegas shooting took him back to the morning of the Pulse nightclub shooting.

Before Las Vegas, Pulse was the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. Orlando’s experience, Dyer says, can help Las Vegas in the coming days, months and years. He’s offered the Vegas mayor help in establishing a family assistance center.

“We had never really envisioned what it would take to care for and nurture the victims and their families and their loved ones,” said Dyer. “Now we understand the magnitude of the needs of victims and their families in the coming days and months and years.

Orlando is willing to send staff who helped setting up the assistance center to Las Vegas, said Dyer.

Orlando’s police chief says the Clark County sheriff has heard the Orlando Police Department’s presentation on lessons learned from Pulse.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Catherine Welch

About Catherine Welch

News Director

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE. Before moving to Florida she was news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Previous roles as news director include WHQR in Wilmington NC and KBIA in Columbia MO. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors ... Read Full Bio »

TOP