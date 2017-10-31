 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Education


Orlando Mayor Dyer: I’m Running For Re-Election, Not UCF Prez

by (WMFE)

At a press conference outside City Hall, Mayor Buddy Dyer said he will run again in 2019./Photo: Catherine Welch WMFE

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer says while he has expressed interest in leading the University of Central Florida, he plans instead to run for re-election in 2019.

He talked with university board members during the last three to four years, said Dyer, and was surprised when UCF President John Hitt announced his retirement last week.

During that announcement, Hitt said now is not the time for a political replacement.

“That’s old school, and that’s the model Dr. Hitt came out of,”said Dyer. “So I would anticipate that he would think that. However about a third of the colleges and universities in the country now have non-traditional candidates.”

After 25 years at the helm, Hitt will become President Emeritus on July 1st 2018.

His contract stipulates that for ten hours a week he’ll receive a $300,000 salary and $15,000 to cover expenses.

For at least a year Hitt will consult on major donations, strategic planning, make appearances, and help with partnerships.

Most of his work will be done from his home in Wisconsin.


Catherine Welch

About Catherine Welch

News Director

Catherine Welch is news director at WMFE. Before moving to Florida she was news director at Rhode Island Public Radio. Previous roles as news director include WHQR in Wilmington NC and KBIA in Columbia MO. Catherine has won several regional Edward R. Murrow awards and awards from the Public Radio News Directors ... Read Full Bio »

