 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


No, You Can’t Mount A Gun On A Drone: Orlando Looks At UAV Regulations

by (WMFE)

The city of Orlando is looking at drone regulations Monday. (Clément Bucco-Lechat, WIKIMEDIA)

Orlando could get new regulations on drones Monday.The city council is holding a second vote on regulations for unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones. It would make it a crime to operate a drone while under the influence, and you can’t mount a weapon on a drone or use it to spy on people.

Residents can’t operate a drone within 500 feet of a school without permission from the school. City officials say the proposed rules are designed to keep residents safe.

Some of the regulations are generating controversy: Residents would need a permit to fly a drone within 500 feet of a venue, park or gathering with more than 1,000 guests.

The Federal Aviation Administration last year released long awaited small drone rules, allowing commercial operation of drones.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP