 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Orlando International Reaches Record 43 Million Annual Passengers

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Orlando International Airport. Photo: Renata Sago.

Orlando International Airport. Photo: Renata Sago.

A record 43.1 million passengers passed through Orlando International Airport in the past year. The latest data show domestic travel climbed 5.95%, with more than 37 million people moving through the airport. International traffic also grew to 5.7 million passengers, a 4.45% increase from a year ago.

“This is encouraging,” said Carolyn Fennell, senior director of public affairs and community relations.

She said it is an indication of the significance of a $3.5 billion dollar expansion project underway to add parking, vehicle curb access, and additional gates through a South terminal.

In the meantime, officials are working to improve the flow of traffic to keep flights on time and passengers happy.

“The challenges of this growth is handling the traffic and the passengers that come in an efficient and creating an experience that, hopefully, they’ll want to come back,” Fennell added.

Officials expect more  passenger growth  at Orlando International Airport with the expansion of direct flight services to the Netherlands next year, and anticipated service to Haiti at the end of this year.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Renata Sago

About Renata Sago

Reporter & Host

Renata Sago is WMFE's general assignment reporter and occasional Morning Edition anchor. Her reporting runs the gamut and has been heard on NPR, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Voice of America, and American Public Media. The Chicago native began her career in public radio as an intern for Worldview, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP