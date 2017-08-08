A record 43.1 million passengers passed through Orlando International Airport in the past year. The latest data show domestic travel climbed 5.95%, with more than 37 million people moving through the airport. International traffic also grew to 5.7 million passengers, a 4.45% increase from a year ago.

“This is encouraging,” said Carolyn Fennell, senior director of public affairs and community relations.

She said it is an indication of the significance of a $3.5 billion dollar expansion project underway to add parking, vehicle curb access, and additional gates through a South terminal.

In the meantime, officials are working to improve the flow of traffic to keep flights on time and passengers happy.

“The challenges of this growth is handling the traffic and the passengers that come in an efficient and creating an experience that, hopefully, they’ll want to come back,” Fennell added.

Officials expect more passenger growth at Orlando International Airport with the expansion of direct flight services to the Netherlands next year, and anticipated service to Haiti at the end of this year.