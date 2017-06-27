 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Orlando International Airport Bans Medical Marijuana

by (WMFE)
Orlando International Airport. Photo: Renata Sago.

Orlando International Airport. Photo: Renata Sago.

Despite legislation legalizing medical marijuana, the Orlando International Airport is banning medical marijuana. It’s the only major airport in the state to do so.

Travelers and airport employees will soon see signs warning passengers that bringing medical marijuana into the airport could lead to confiscation .

The airport says it’s because the airport receives grants from the Federal Aviation Administration and it follows federal laws which makes marijuana possession illegal.

“The intent of the policy is to ensure that everyone is aware that under federal law, marijuana continues to be an illegal drug and anyone possessing it on airport property is subject to the applicable federal laws,” says airport spokeswoman Carolyn Fennell. “Because the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority is not a law enforcement agency, we will rely on the Orlando Police Department and other federal agencies to take appropriate actions.”

But the Orlando Police Department says it will take no action in the event that someone is lawfully carrying medical marijuana in accordance with Florida statute.

The Orlando Sanford International Airport doesn’t have an official position on a medical marijuana ban. That airport says it’s waiting on official guidance from the FAA, although when that will happen is unclear. Other airports across the state, including Miami, Ft. Lauderdale and Tampa, do not have bans on medical marijuana.

Gov. Rick Scott signed the medical marijuana bill into law last week  after more than 70 percent of Florida voters called for a constitutional amendment last year.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

As Producer for Intersection, Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE’s weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast. Brendan is a native Floridian, born and raised in Broward County. He moved to Central Florida in 2005 to ... Read Full Bio »

TOP