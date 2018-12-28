Orlando Health Considers New Hospital, Free-Standing Emergency Rooms

Orlando Health is considering building a new hospital and six free-standing emergency rooms throughout Central Florida.

Orlando Health says the 214,000 square foot acute care center would be called Horizon West Hospital. It would be located in west Orange County and would have 103 beds. The free-standing emergency rooms would be located in Orange, Osceola and Lake County.

To pay for the proposal the nonprofit hospital network plans on selling off $360 million in tax-exempt bonds next year. The Orange County Health Facilities Authority will vote on the proposal next Thursday.

The rest of the money would go toward paying off any debt.

