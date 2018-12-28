 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


Orlando Health Considers New Hospital, Free-Standing Emergency Rooms

by (WMFE)
Orlando Health wants hospitals across the country to prepare for mass shootings. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Orlando Health is considering building a new hospital and six free-standing emergency rooms throughout Central Florida.

Orlando Health says the 214,000 square foot acute care center would be called Horizon West Hospital. It would be located in west Orange County and would have 103 beds. The free-standing emergency rooms would be located in Orange, Osceola and Lake County.

To pay for the proposal the nonprofit hospital network plans on selling off $360 million in tax-exempt bonds next year. The Orange County Health Facilities Authority will vote on the proposal next Thursday.

The rest of the money would go toward paying off any debt.


WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by Florida Hospital.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP