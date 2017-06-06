Orlando Finalizes Where Medical Marijuana Retail Centers Can Go

The Orlando City Council finalized regulations Monday on where medical marijuana shops can locate.

Orlando will have a maximum of seven marijuana dispensaries under the new zoning. That’s one retail outlet for each nursery approved under Florida’s current medical marijuana program.

Zoning wise, they would be treated the same as a Walgreens or CVS. But city officials don’t want them to cluster, so they must be at least a mile from each other.

There are also minimum distances from residential neighborhoods, schools and churches. Some cities in Florida have put medical marijuana dispensaries in industrial parks, but Orlando plans to allow them under light retail zoning.

Orlando’s first medical marijuana retail center opened last week and was grandfathered in before the rules went into effect. There are two others vying to get grandfathered in as well.

