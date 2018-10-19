 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Orlando Extends Facial Recognition Pilot Program

by Associated Press (AP)

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando police officials say they will extend a pilot program for a facial recognition tool developed by a subsidiary of Amazon.

The agreement between the city of Orlando and Amazon Web Services was finalized Thursday and extends the facial recognition pilot program another nine months.

The first phase of the program went from December 2017 to this past June. Police officials say the parameters for the testing will remain the same.

The facial recognition tool uses eight cameras to test the tool on Orlando police officers who have volunteered to participate in the program.

Four of the cameras are at police headquarters, three are cameras out in public and one is at another city of Orlando facility.

Privacy advocates have asked Amazon to stop marketing the tool.


