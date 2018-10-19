Orlando Extends Facial Recognition Pilot Program

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Orlando police officials say they will extend a pilot program for a facial recognition tool developed by a subsidiary of Amazon.

The agreement between the city of Orlando and Amazon Web Services was finalized Thursday and extends the facial recognition pilot program another nine months.

The first phase of the program went from December 2017 to this past June. Police officials say the parameters for the testing will remain the same.

The facial recognition tool uses eight cameras to test the tool on Orlando police officers who have volunteered to participate in the program.

Four of the cameras are at police headquarters, three are cameras out in public and one is at another city of Orlando facility.

Privacy advocates have asked Amazon to stop marketing the tool.