The city of Orlando is looking to get rid of strict laws against panhandlers downtown. Current rules require that panhandlers stay within blue boxes painted on sidewalks when asking for donations. The proposed changes would allow panhandling in more public places.

The goal of the changes is to increase overall safety.

City spokeswoman Cassandra Lafser said “We feel that its more narrowly defined and helps focus on preventing and enforcing that aggressive, intimidating type of solicitation.”

In recent years, courts across the country have decided that laws like Orlando’s current restrictions limit freedom of speech.

City commissioners are expected to discuss the new rules July 10.