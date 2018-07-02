Orlando City Soccer’s New Coach Keen To Return Team To Winning Ways

Orlando City Soccer’s new coach wants his players to enjoy their football and get back to winning. James O’Connor held his first press conference today as head coach.

O’Connor comes from Louisville where he was head coach of the United Soccer League team Louisville F-C, a position he held since 2015.

He said he’s looking forward to working with the team.

“I think you have to earn their trust and earn their respect,” said O’Connor, adding there’s “determination from the players to go and enjoy their football again and get back to winning ways.”

O’Connor moved to the US to play for Orlando City in 2012. He played for the club until 2014.

“People don’t really understand just what this club means to me,” said O’Connor.

He and his family “felt really welcomed by the supporters, by the football club, and we have a real affinity for the football club, so for me there’s a desperation to try and bring success here.”

Orlando City plays the LA Galaxy this Saturday.

Former Orlando City head coach Jason Kreis was fired last month after a six game losing streak.