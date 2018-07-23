 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orlando Becomes First Southern City to Pass TRUST Act Protecting Undocumented Immigrants

The new Act will make it illegal to ask victims or perpetrators of a crime their immigration status. Photo: Danielle Prieur

The Orlando City Council approved a new policy prohibiting police officers from asking people about their immigration status. Jillian Hakemien is a member of Orange County Classroom Teachers Association. She says this is good news for her students who are non-native English speakers and their families.

“They were so scared when their parents had to come pick them up at school that they wouldn’t want to get sick because they didn’t want their parents to risk driving. That’s not a pressure we should be ever putting on a child.”

An attorney for the Trust Orlando Coalition says the law does not apply to Border Patrol and ICE

