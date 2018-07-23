Orlando Becomes First Southern City to Pass TRUST Act Protecting Undocumented Immigrants

The Orlando City Council approved a new policy prohibiting police officers from asking people about their immigration status. Jillian Hakemien is a member of Orange County Classroom Teachers Association. She says this is good news for her students who are non-native English speakers and their families.

“They were so scared when their parents had to come pick them up at school that they wouldn’t want to get sick because they didn’t want their parents to risk driving. That’s not a pressure we should be ever putting on a child.”

An attorney for the Trust Orlando Coalition says the law does not apply to Border Patrol and ICE

