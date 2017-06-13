 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Pulse Shooting


Orlando and Orange County Mayors Reflect On The 12 Months After Pulse

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Orange County Mayor Buddy Dyer. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer was the public face of the city as it struggled to comprehend the shooting. He said the community’s resilience shone through in the very first hours of the tragedy.

Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Dyer and  Orange County mayor Teresa Jacobs helped steer the community through its worst hours. 90.7’s Matthew Peddie spoke to Dyer and Jacobs about what they’ve learned from the past 12 months.

Jacobs said the compassion and support from the community is remarkable. “You know I think I learned so much in even the first 12 hours after the shooting that I could have never predicted,” said Jacobs. 

Dyer said there are some minor things that bothers him about how the city responded, but overall he is very proud. “In the overall scheme of things, I’m extremely proud of the employees here at the city of Orlando and their response,” added Dyer. “They took on, many of them, took on roles that were so far outside their lane.”

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

About Radio Intern

rintern

TOP