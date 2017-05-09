 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Orlando Airport To Compensate Passengers Affected By Tram Outage

by (WMFE)
Orlando International Airport. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority says it will compensate passengers who missed flights or were re-booked after the automated people mover at Orlando International Airport broke down.

The tram outages last month meant some American Airlines, Spirit Airlines, and United Airlines passengers missed their flights or were re-booked.

Passengers who missed flights or were re-booked and arrived more than two hours after their original scheduled arrival plan may apply for compensation between $250 and $600 depending on how far they were traveling.

Details on the reimbursement rates are on the airport’s website.


Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

