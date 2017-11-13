 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Orlando Airport Reviewing Processes Following Small Camera Battery Explosion

by (WMFE)

Orlando International Airport. Photo: Creative Commons / Larry D. Moore

Officials are examining procedures after a camera battery exploded sending smoke out of a passenger’s bag Friday. That incident caused panic and evacuations at the Orlando International Airport.

Phil Brown of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority said officials are trying to figure out more effective ways to get information out to thousands of passengers—quickly.

“Work on improving our communications. Refresh everyone on the evacuation plans and look at some technological improvements to make sure we can communicate inside the terminal and outside the terminal information that’s going on,” said Brown.

He said they’re looking into the possibility of using the fire alarm system to send out other messages. Terminals A and B were evacuated; no one was injured.


