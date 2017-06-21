 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Local News


Officials Ease Restrictions at Orlando International Airport on Uber, Lyft

Ridesharing companies connect passenger with drivers using mobile phone apps. Photo: Uber.

Drivers for Uber, Lyft, and other ridesharing companies will soon be able to take passengers to and from Orlando International Airport. The board of the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority (GOAA) adopted new rules Wednesday that ease restrictions on the companies. The decision comes one month after Governor Rick Scott signed into law new standards for how ridesharing companies can operate across the state. It allows for locations at airports. It also requires insurance coverage and background checks on drivers.

“But there are some pretty key elements that have not been agreed to and I cannot indicate that there will be an agreement before the law takes effect,” said GOAA spokesman Phil Brown.

Those elements include just where at the airport ride share cars will do pickups and drop offs; and the rates that the companies could charge.

The idea behind the new rules is to boost the local economy by putting money in drivers’ pockets; to expand access to affordable transportation; and to strengthen competition.

Taxi companies, however, are concerned the changes will cause them to lose clients and money.


