Health


Orlando Air Quality Prompts Warning For People With Asthma

by (WMFE)

People with asthma may want to limit time outdoors.

The Environmental Protection Agency is warning that the Orlando area’s air quality is not healthy for sensitive groups. That means people with asthma and lung disease, as well as the elderly and children, should cut down on prolonged or heavy exercise outside. They recommend keeping asthma medication nearby.

“The ongoing drought and wildfire situation in Florida certainly not helping in terms of air quality,” said Florida Public Radio Emergency Network Meteorologist Jeff Huffman. “This is typically a time of year when the air can be very stagnant, and you throw in the drought and the wildfire and the smoke and the haze and it’s making an uncomfortable situation for many.”

Check here for the latest air quality index from the EPA. 


