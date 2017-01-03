Orlando Affordable Housing Complex Gets More Financial Help

An Orlando apartment complex providing affordable housing has received a $500,000 grant. It will go toward a major renovation of the Wayne Densch Center apartment complex.

Right now the complex provides transitional housing. But after the renovation it will provide permanent homes with 77 apartments.

Ability Housing executive director Shannon Nazworth is overseeing the renovations.

“Coming up with security deposits, and move in’s, and all of those expenses, people just get stuck in a cycle,” says Nazworth. “And these apartments are going to be very affordable. They’re going to be targeting people who were homeless before moving in.”

The renovation will make many two-bedroom apartments into one-bedroom, with a focus on more permanent housing.

Orange County will spend $2 million on the project, and will partner with Florida Hospital, Ability Housing and Wayne Densch charities.

Florida Hospital’s Wayne Griffin said the hospital treats many homeless patients.

“Without the social, financial, emotional and medical support provided in a safe and stable home, many of these people return to our hospitals,” Griffin said. “Housing is health care.”

The nearly $5 million renovation starts later this year and will take about six months.