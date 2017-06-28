The Orange County Sheriffs Office is taking steps to accommodate its first transgender deputy.

Danny Banks of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the sheriff’s office is taking steps to respect the needs of future transgender employees.

“We don’t discriminate against anyone, regardless of their gender, their sexual orientation, race, or religion, and we constantly strive to be diverse,” Banks said.

The Sheriffs Office is also working on creating an official policy for transgender employees.

Rebecca Storozuk legally changed her name and gender in February.