 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Orange County Sheriffs Office Welcomes First Transgender Deputy

by Madeline Ninno (WMFE)
Play Audio

The Orange County Sheriffs Office is taking steps to accommodate its first transgender deputy.

Danny Banks of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the sheriff’s office is taking steps to respect the needs of future transgender employees.

“We don’t discriminate against anyone, regardless of their gender, their sexual orientation, race, or religion, and we constantly strive to be diverse,” Banks said.

The Sheriffs Office is also working on creating an official policy for transgender employees.

Rebecca Storozuk legally changed her name and gender in February.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP