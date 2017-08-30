 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Orange County Trump Club Breaks Away From Republican Party of Florida

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Orlando with Vice President-elect, Mike Pence and Reince Preibus, his new chief of staff. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

President-elect Donald Trump. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Florida’s largest registered club for Trump supporters has broken away from the state’s Republican Party. The Orange County Trump Republican Club was chartered in March under the Republican Party of Florida. Since then, its mission has been to maintain the momentum of election season and expand grassroots organizing ahead of the president’s re-election bid in 2020.

But according to Club president Randy Ross, Florida’s Republican Party demanded rules that would limit members to registered Republicans.

“Not only did many independents and democrats vote for President Trump, many of them still support him, and as a result of that, we saw the club as being a transition, if you will, to them taking a second look at the Republican Party,” he said.

Ross dissolved the state charter, and the board moved to rename the group Trump 2020 Club. The group, which has more than 100 members and 2,800 Facebook followers, will focus on local rallies aimed at growing membership and the number of Trump supporters in the next Republican primary.

The Republican Party of Florida could not be reached for comment.

President Donald Trump won Florida’s 29 electoral votes by a slim margin of 119, 770 ballots. Since then, the Republican Party has been working to strengthen its base.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Renata Sago

About Renata Sago

Reporter & Host

Renata Sago is WMFE's general assignment reporter and occasional Morning Edition anchor. Her reporting runs the gamut and has been heard on NPR, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Voice of America, and American Public Media. The Chicago native began her career in public radio as an intern for Worldview, ... Read Full Bio »

TOP