 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE family, we did it!
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

2018 Election


Orange County To Swear In New Officials Including First African American Mayor

by (WMFE)

Orange County Chambers/ Credit: Orange County Government

Some Orange County Officials will be passing the torch, while some pick it up for the first time. The county will swear in new officials Tuesday morning.

Orange County Mayor-elect Jerry L. Demings will pass the baton to Sherriff-elect John Mina before he gets sworn in to his new office.

Demings is Orlando’s first African American police chief. Once he takes office, he’ll become Orange County’s first African American Mayor.

Along with Demings, the swearing in ceremony will take place for Commissioner-elects Christine Moore from District 2, Mayra Uribe from District 3,  and Maribel Gomez Cordero from District 4. And District 6 Commissioner Victoria P. Siplin will be sworn in for her second term.

The event is open to the public and will be live streamed on the Orange County Florida website.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Talia Blake

About Talia Blake

Morning Edition Host & Reporter

After a brief stint as Morning Edition Producer at The Public’s Radio in in Rhode Island, Talia Blake returned to WMFE, the station that grew her love for public radio. She graduated with a double-major in Broadcast Journalism and Psychology from the University of Central Florida (Go Knights!). While at UCF, she ... Read Full Bio »

TOP