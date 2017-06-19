Orange County Tax Collector Consolidates Business and Property Departments

Orange County residents will be able to take care of property and business taxes in the same place starting Monday. The business and property tax departments will be consolidated to save the county money and the residents time.

“We have cut our lease costs by about 40% in order to pour that money into hiring about 50 new front-line employees,” said tax collector Scott Randolph. He estimates that the change will save the office about $100,000 in the next six to nine months.

The goal of the consolidation is to meet the needs of the county’s rapidly growing population.

“The more that we can hire and put more employees on the front lines, serving the public the less wait time we’ll have at our offices to get a driver’s license, to get your title, to get a tag renewal”, Randolph said.

The office will also implement new office hours to better accommodate business tax customers who must often complete transactions before regular business hours.

Monday, Tuesday, Thursday: 7:30 am – 5:00 pm

Wednesday: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm

Friday: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm

The Business Tax department will move from the County Administration Building to the Tax Collector’s Office in downtown Orlando. This move will open up 2,000 square feet in the County Administration Building. That space will be used for the building safety department.

The business tax generated more than $2.28 million in revenue for Orange County last year.