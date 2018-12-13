 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


Orange County Puts Its Own Spin on Vaccines: Drive-Thru Clinic Offers Free Flu and Hepatitis A Shots on Saturday

Free flu and hepatitis shots will be available at a drive-thru clinic in Orange County tomorrow. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Free flu and hepatitis shots will be available at a drive-thru clinic in Orange County tomorrow. Nurse practitioners will be available to administer the vaccines while people are still in their cars.

Orange County Department of Health’s medical director, Dr. Kevin Sherin says the drive-thru clinic makes it easy to get vaccinated against common infectious diseases like the flu. You can roll up your sleeve and get the shot while you wait in your car.

“You literally can drive through. You can come in your car and roll up your sleeve and get an injection in the arm of course you’re stopping, you’re not driving right through.”

The flu shot is available for children 6 months and older and the hepatitis A shot is available for people 19 and older.

Dr. Sherrin says there’s been a rise in Hepatitis A cases in Central Florida since last year with 83 percent of people who have fallen ill with the virus requiring hospitalization.

