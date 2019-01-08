 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Orange County Might Get Golf Carts on Residential Roads

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
That's if County Commission decides to allow them onto some residential roads. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

That's if County Commission decides to allow them onto some residential roads. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Golf carts could be zipping alongside cars in parts of Orange County. That’s if County Commission decides to allow them onto some residential roads.

Winter Garden already allows residents to drive their golf carts in the city’s downtown.

City Manager Mike Bollhoefer says they haven’t run into any problems yet.

“The key is you just have to make sure whatever streets you allow them on that they are safe for golf carts. We have a general guideline if we follow that the street must be a speed limit of 25 mph or less to allow the golf carts on them.”

And Bollhoefer says it’s relatively easy to change golf cart policy within state law. 

“What a city can do or a county is that you have to vote and determine that a street is safe for golf carts. And once you’ve made that vote in determination then you can put up signs and it legalizes the streets for golf carts and we have that on several of our streets.”

Commissioners led by District 1 Commissioner Betsy VanderLey will discuss changing the rules to allow golf carts on streets in unincorporated Orange County at a meeting today.

If you’d like to listen to the story, please click on the clip.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP