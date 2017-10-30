Orange County Considers Banning Marijuana Dispensaries Tuesday

Orange County leaders will meet Tuesday to discuss banning medical marijuana retail centers.

The county commission will consider two ordinances: One bans all medical marijuana retail centers, and the other allows them with additional restrictions. Residents are expected to weigh in.

Tricia Dennis’ son uses medical marijuana, and she plans on asking leaders to allow them.

“Having to run to a different state for the last five years and finally feeling safe, and now I have to go ask where I live, please, let my son have a dispensary, is absurd,” Dennis said. “They’re gonna lose so many good residents like me.”

State lawmakers gave local governments some flexibility on the issue. Local governments can ban all treatment centers, or defer to the Legislature’s rules, which do not include limits on how many centers can be in an area and allows them to be wherever a CVS or Walgreens can go.

Apopka, Winter Garden and Lake County banned dispensaries, but Daytona Beach and Oviedo voted to allow them. Orlando also is considering a ban. The county’s planning board recommends banning them and asking the Legislature for more leeway.

The meeting starts at 2 p.m.

