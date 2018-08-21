 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Local News


Orange County Approves Funding For 75 School Resource Officers

by (WMFE)

Orange County Sheriff's Office (Dave Conner, Wiki Media)

The Orange County Commission approved funds to hire 75 new Sheriff’s deputies to be used as school resource officers.

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings requested $11 million from the county to pay for the new officers.

The deputies will be assigned to schools in unincorporated Orange County. The board voted unanimously for the funding.
School resource officers are mandated in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act, passed in the wake of the February shooting.

In a memo to the county, Demings said all efforts to expedite the deployment of the officers will be applied.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers the space beat for WMFE, reporting on rocket launches from Florida's Space Coast to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He host's WMFE's space exploration podcast "Are We There Yet?" He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host ... Read Full Bio »

TOP