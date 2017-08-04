 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange County Adopts Record Number Of Shelter Animals

by Alana Campbell (WMFE)

“Pumpkin,” a 15 lb. orange tabby cat adopted by her new family on July 31, was ultimately the adoption to break the all-time record. Photo: Orange County Animal Services

Orange County Animal Services reached a record number of pet adoptions – more than 900 last month. It’s this highest adoption rate in the shelter’s 48 year history.

The adoption of “Pumpkin,” a 15 pound tabby cat, broke the record on July 31.

The Orange County Animal Services Public Relations Information Officer Alyssa Duross says while she doesn’t know why there were so many adoptions in July, she hopes the momentum continues into next month.

“We’re certainly trending upward,” says Duross, “and we are very hopeful that our current adoption promotion called PawGust, which offers $15 adoptions for dogs and $10 adoptions for cats, will be able to ensure that we will break that record yet again. We are definitely hopeful for that.”

Orange County Animals Services currently has more than 150 dogs and over 200 cats up for adoption. The shelter has a capacity for 500 animals.

While adoption remains a priority for the shelter, it’s still encouraging spaying and neutering to control over-population.


