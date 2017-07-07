 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Orange Co. Sheriff Demings Running For Mayor, Banks Eyes Sheriff’s Run

by (WMFE)

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings. Photo: Matthew Peddie / WMFE

Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings is running to be the next county mayor. Demings filed paperwork Thursday.

He joins mayoral candidates Jose Colom and Robert Melanson.

Meanwhile Orange County Tax Collector Scott Randolph, whose name has been floating around as a possible candidate, says he is not running.

Term limits keep current Mayor Teresa Jacobs from running again.

With Demings running for mayor, Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent Danny Banks is looking at a run for sheriff.

“I expect several candidates of various backgrounds and degrees of qualification,” said Banks. “But in the end I think it’s the decision of the community as to what they want to see with public safety in the future.”

Banks says he will make a formal announcement soon.

Orlando Police Chief John Mina is also considering a run for sheriff.


