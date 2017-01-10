 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
OPD Shooting: The Latest

by Talia Blake (WMFE)
An Orlando Police Department officer was shot this morning. (Bull-Doser, WikiCommons)

Orlando Police Sergeant Debra Clayton was allegedly shot and killed Monday morning by Markeith Loyd. He was wanted for murder of his pregnant girlfriend last month. In the manhunt that followed, Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis was killed in a traffic accident.

90.7’s Abe Aboraya has been following the story and joined Matthew Peddie in the studio with the latest updates.

“He is being described as a gentle giant. He’s got a big smile. He’s an ex-football player. People are remembering him very fondly from the police departments,” said Aboraya about Orange County Deputy First Class Norman Lewis.

Sergeant Debra Clayton of the Orlando Police was a 17 year veteran of the department.

“Not only was she a police officer in that area and she grew up there and loved that community. But, she was also working to end violence in the area,” said Aboraya.

The hunt for Loyd continues, now nearing almost 24 hours after he fatally shot  Sgt. Clayton. Law enforcement is offering a $60,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Loyd. 

 

 


