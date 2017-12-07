 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
OPD Lt. Clayton Posthumously Given Highest Honors

Orlando Police Lt. Deborah Clayton was killed in the line of duty.

Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and Award of Valor. It’s the department’s highest honor given for courage and bravery.

Police Chief John Mina said her husband, Seth Clayton, accepted the awards on her behalf in a ceremony Wednesday.

“I talked to him yesterday before and after [the ceremony], and obviously it’s bittersweet; we never forget Debra and I know he thinks about her all the time as well and so it’s bittersweet memories,” said Mina.

Three officers who responded to Clayton’s call on murder suspect Markeith Loyd were recognized for their response in early January.


