OPD Lt. Clayton Posthumously Given Highest Honors

Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart and Award of Valor. It’s the department’s highest honor given for courage and bravery.

Police Chief John Mina said her husband, Seth Clayton, accepted the awards on her behalf in a ceremony Wednesday.

“I talked to him yesterday before and after [the ceremony], and obviously it’s bittersweet; we never forget Debra and I know he thinks about her all the time as well and so it’s bittersweet memories,” said Mina.

Three officers who responded to Clayton’s call on murder suspect Markeith Loyd were recognized for their response in early January.