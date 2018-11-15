 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
90.7 WMFE Fall Silent Drive - Silence is Golden - Click to donate
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Pulse Shooting


OnePulse Foundation Takes Up The Topic Of Hate

by (WMFE)

Pulse owner Barbara Poma. Photo by Amy Green

The onePULSE Foundation will hold a town hall forum Thursday on hate.

The forum, entitled “Changing Hate … A Conversation,” will include book authors and other experts who will discuss how to address hateful messages and overcome a hateful belief system.

Pulse owner and foundation CEO Barbara Poma says the topic is timely as midterm election results show the state is as divided as ever.

“People think it’s either black or white, and it’s not. We live in the gray. We need to go back to living in this gray space in between, where we just accept each other and that’s what’s important for all of humanity to go forward with.”

The onePULSE Foundation is behind plans for a permanent memorial and museum at Pulse, the nightclub where a mass shooting in 2016 left 49 dead and dozens more wounded.

 


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor to NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and other top news organizations. She is a Florida native with a zeal for chronicling the spurts and pains of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP