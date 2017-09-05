 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


OneBlood Asks For Donations Before Irma

by (WMFE)

OneBlood is calling for donations ahead of Hurricane Irma. (Photo Courtesy OneBlood)

OneBlood is calling for blood donations ahead of Hurricane Irma.

The nonprofit blood bank has already sent 300 units of blood to help Hurricane Harvey victims, and this week it sent 100 units to Puerto Rico to prep for Irma.

OneBlood spokesman Pat Michaels said now it’s time for Florida to get ready.

“Now we’re gearing up for a possible impact in Florida, so we’re being proactive and asking people to donate now, as soon as possible, whatever blood type you have, we’ll be happy to see you,” Michaels said.

OneBlood is especially asking for Type O-negative and Type O-positive donors, as well as donations of plasma and platelets.

“Those are the top items we certainly are asking for because those are the ones that have an increased need in a situation like this,” Michaels said.

OneBlood provides blood products for more than 200 hospitals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina.


WMFE is a partner with Health News Florida, which receives support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Health reporting on WMFE is supported in part by Florida Hospital.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Abe Aboraya

About Abe Aboraya

Health Reporter

Abe Aboraya started writing for newspapers in High School. After graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2007, he spent a year traveling and working as a freelance reporter for the Seattle Times and the Seattle Weekly, and working for local news websites in the San Francisco Bay area. Most recently Abe ... Read Full Bio »

TOP