On The Way To An Asteroid

OSIRIS-REx is zooming towards the asteroid Bennu. It’s on a mission to collect a sample of asteroid “dirt” and send it back to Earth. Scientists hope to uncover the building blocks of life in the solar system. The spacecraft launched last summer, so what’s it up to these days?

The mission’s principle investigator Dante Lauretta joins the podcast to update us on the mission so far, tell us what’s ahead this summer for OSIRIS-REx and explains how social media and board games are building interest for planetary science.