 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Health


On the Anniversary of the Pulse Shooting, Many Hospitals Still Don’t Have Emergency Plans in Place

by (WMFE)
Play Audio
Many hospitals still don't have emergency plans in place to deal with tragedies like the Pulse shooting. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Many hospitals still don't have emergency plans in place to deal with tragedies like the Pulse shooting. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

Orlando Health’s Emergency Preparedness Manager Eric Alberts says frequent drills, especially one that took place a few months before the Pulse shooting, save lives. He says these drills as part of emergency preparedness plans are required for all hospitals and emergency centers.

“A lot of them do require emergency preparedness exercises, but you have to take it serious and you really got to push the limits. Before Pulse was no different, March 10th we had that big exercise, and a lot of our staff cited that with helping to save lives in Pulse.”

Alberts says most hospitals still don’t have an emergency plan in place.

To listen to the full story, please click on the clip above.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

TOP