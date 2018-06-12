On the Anniversary of the Pulse Shooting, Many Hospitals Still Don’t Have Emergency Plans in Place

Orlando Health’s Emergency Preparedness Manager Eric Alberts says frequent drills, especially one that took place a few months before the Pulse shooting, save lives. He says these drills as part of emergency preparedness plans are required for all hospitals and emergency centers.

“A lot of them do require emergency preparedness exercises, but you have to take it serious and you really got to push the limits. Before Pulse was no different, March 10th we had that big exercise, and a lot of our staff cited that with helping to save lives in Pulse.”

Alberts says most hospitals still don’t have an emergency plan in place.

