On Roe v. Wade Anniversary, Women March in Orlando

Advocates plan to march in downtown Orlando this Tuesday to mark the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade.

A new bill in the Florida House would criminalize abortion after six weeks.

Elizabeth Nash of the Guttmacher Institute, an advocacy organization, said a lot of groundwork goes into protecting abortion rights.

“From the outside its a bit of a waiting to see what will move. From the advocate level there’s a lot of hard work that goes into insuring that abortion rights are not further eroded.”

In Florida, a state constitution provision protecting privacy typically is interpreted to protect abortion. Nash said due to the legal precedent, “it is difficult for the courts to walk back from that but it is possible.”

Last year, the court struck down a 2015 bill requiring women to wait 24-hours before having an abortion.

The march is organized by the Planned Parenthood Action Fund and Organize Florida.

The abortion bill’s co-sponsor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.