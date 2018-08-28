Primary Day Brings Out Central Florida Voters

Republican Gubernatorial Primary Could Be Close Call

Republican voters are deciding who will head to the general election for Florida’s governor, and the race could come down to a photo finish.

Congressman Ron DeSantis is facing Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam for the GOP nomination for governor. At the start of the campaign, long-time Florida politico Putnam held a substantial lead. But an endorsement by President Trump gave DeSantis an edge in the polls heading into the final stretch.

UCF political scientist Aubrey Jewett said polling over the last ten days show no clear front-runner heading into the primaries.

“Some showed DeSantis up by a wide margin, but one or two actually had Putnam either ahead or even. So this one is pretty tough to call,” said Jewett.

DeSantis will be watching the elections results roll in with supporters at an Orlando event, while Putnam is joining supporters in Lakeland. The Republican nominee will face the Democratic primary winner in the general election in November.

On Primary Day, Central Floridians Head to Polls

It’s primary day.

Five top candidates will face off in the Democratic gubernatorial primary: Gwen Graham, Andrew Gillum, Philip Levine, Jeff Greene and Chris King.

University of Central Florida political scientist Aubrey Jewett says the race will be closely watched nationally.

“Florida is still the largest battleground swing state, and so people pay attention to Florida because what happens in Florida politics can have an effect nationally.”

Adam Putnam and Ron DeSantis will vie for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Central Florida voters also will cast ballots in races for mayor, school board chair and judge.