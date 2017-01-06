Oh My: George Takei Talks Science Fiction, Technology, And Interplanetary Equality

George Takei is best known for his role as Sulu, helmsmen on the USS Enterprise during the show Star Trek. While the show only lasted 3 seasons, its legacy lives on, spawning multiple shows and movies within the franchise.

Today, Takei is an advocate for equality, space exploration and science education. And later this month, he’s visiting Rollins College.

But before he makes the trip to Florida, George took some time to chat with “Are We There Yet?” about Star Trek, science fiction, and equality in the 23rd century.