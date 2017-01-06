 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Oh My: George Takei Talks Science Fiction, Technology, And Interplanetary Equality

George Takei experiences "Zero G" during a parabolic flight. Photo: Zero-G Corporation / Al Powers

George Takei is best known for his role as Sulu, helmsmen on the USS Enterprise during the show Star Trek. While the show only lasted 3 seasons, its legacy lives on, spawning multiple shows and movies within the franchise.

Today, Takei is an advocate for equality, space exploration and science education. And later this month, he’s visiting Rollins College.

But before he makes the trip to Florida, George took some time to chat with “Are We There Yet?” about Star Trek, science fiction, and equality in the 23rd century.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan Byrne is responsible for the production of WMFE's weekly news and in-depth conversation show. When not working on Intersection, he covers news from the Space Coast.

