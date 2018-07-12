 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Health


Officials Warn Against Petting or Feeding Wild or Stray Animals: Raccoon Tests Positive for Rabies in Brevard

by (WMFE)
Anyone bitten by a wild or stray animal should be treated with antibodies and vaccines. Photo: Flickr Creative Commons

A person in Brevard County came in contact with a rabid raccoon this month. Three raccoons and a bat in Brevard County have tested positive for rabies this summer. Brevard County Department of Health’s Helen Medlin recommends residents avoid petting or feeding stray or wild animals.

“I would just advise people not to feed wild animals particularly raccoons. They get used to being fed and oftentimes the raccoon bites we do experience are from the ones that are used to being fed.”

Medlin says anyone whose been bitten or scratched by an animal, especially a raccoon or bat, should see a doctor so that they can receive treatment including antibodies and vaccines against the disease.

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Health Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan, and then taught high school writing and literature for four years before ... Read Full Bio »

